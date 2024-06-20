The Niagara Health Foundation is celebrating a big donation to the new South Niagara Hospital.

Alfredo and Mary Varalli donating $1 million to the It's Our Future Campaign.



In recognition the nuclear medicine room of the Diagnostic Imaging department will be named the "Alfredo & Mary Varalli Nuclear Medicine Room."



In 1965 Alfredo Varalli purchased Roman Cheese Products and for the past 59 years has been distributing Italian food across Canada.



Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO, Niagara Health says, "This generous gift will improve the quality of care for patients from across Niagara, helping us use nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat patients at the South Niagara Hospital. This contribution from the Varalli family will also play a role in helping us to recruit and retain talented healthcare workers, who want to work in modern, state-of-the-art hospital settings."



The South Niagara Hospital will span 1.3 million square feet and house 469 private rooms.

