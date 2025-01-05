A dog has been injured following a shooting in Niagara Falls.

On Saturday January 4th around 3:30am, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building on Jepson Street near Victoria Avenue.

Investigation revealed that a male suspect was at the apartment building to visit some residents.

He had a handgun tucked in his waistband, and when he took it out, it fired and hit a 1-year-old husky.

The suspect then fled from the scene on foot with the handgun.

The husky was immediately brought to an emergency vet clinic after officers arrived, and is now in stable condition.

Police are now on the search for 26-year-old Anthony Angoy of Thorold.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009707.