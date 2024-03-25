Niagara Regional Police have released an image of a white van believed to have been used to steal $10,000 worth of copper wire.

Police say on March 8th at 3 a.m. someone used a ladder to climb a telephone pole to cut and steal cable.

It happened in the area of Humberstone Road and Thorold Townline Road.



200 metres of copper wire was stolen, along with additonal wires across the road.



The suspect or suspects appear to be operating a white van/truck type of vehicle.



The investigation remains ongoing by the Niagara Regional Police Service. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009746.

