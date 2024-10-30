Niagara Regional Police sending out some safety tips for Halloween.



Officers will be out in neighbourhoods across Niagara as trick-or-treaters go door-to-door Thursday night.

The ten safety tips include trick-or-treating in groups, making sure you are visible in the dark with glow sticks or reflective tape, to cross the road carefully, and avoid dangerous accessories.

10 Halloween Safety Tips:

Trick-or-Treating in Groups: Children should travel in groups or with trusted adults. Encourage friends or family to join, and make sure at least one adult accompanies young children.



Costume Visibility: Add reflective tape or glow sticks to costumes to increase visibility for drivers. Dark costumes can make it harder for drivers to see trick-or-treaters, especially at night.

Stay on Sidewalks: Use sidewalks and paths whenever possible, and only cross the street at well-lit intersections. Avoid cutting across yards and sticking to designated walkways helps prevent accidents.

Cross Carefully: Look both ways before crossing streets and make eye contact with drivers. Never assume a driver sees you.

Avoid Dangerous Accessories: Costumes with sharp objects or props can lead to injuries. Use soft, flexible materials for props like swords, sticks, or other accessories.

Limit Driving in Neighborhoods: If you’re driving during peak trick-or-treating hours, reduce your speed and be alert for children who may cross unexpectedly.

Check Treats Before Eating: Inspect all candy and treats at home before allowing children to consume them. Avoid eating any unwrapped or homemade treats from unknown sources.

Use Caution Around Candles: If you’re decorating with jack-o’-lanterns, opt for battery-operated candles rather than open flames, which can cause costumes to catch fire.

Be Mindful of Pets: Keep pets secure and away from trick-or-treaters. Halloween costumes and new visitors can make animals anxious or lead to unexpected behavior.

Have a Plan: Talk with your children about their route, a curfew, and any emergency plans before heading out. Make sure they know who to contact if they need help.

For any assistance or to report suspicious activity, contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111 (nonemergency).

