Niagara Regional Police officers held RIDE spot checks in Niagara Falls and Thorold last night making sure drivers weren't impaired on St. Patrick's Day.

Officers stopped 1090 vehicles, asking drivers if they had consumed any alcohol or drugs earlier in the evening.



17 drivers had to provide a breath sample, and one driver was asked to do a field sobriety test.



Two drivers were arrested for impaired driving, while two others had their licence suspended for three days after their breath sample resulted in an “Alert”.



16 tickets were also handed out for various issues.



Impaired driving is still the leading criminal offence causing death in Canada.