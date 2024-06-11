It is an extra special day for students in Niagara taking part in the DSBN's Special Olympics.



This year, 1000 student athletes took part in the event at Welland's Centennial Secondary School.



Niagara Regional Police participated by bringing in the Flame of Hope to open up the games.



Held in June, students come together to challenge themselves, meet new friends and experience success in a number of athletic contests.



Events include long jump, softball throw and several racing events, with each student attempting to obtain a personal best.