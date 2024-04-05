Three teen boys have been arrested after a robbery in Fort Erie.

Niagara Police were called on Thursday night to the area of Municipal Drive after reports of three young boys threatening a 15-year-old with a weapon for their personal belongings.

Officers tracked down three suspects a short distance away, and police found one had been tied to a prior robbery.

All three boys, aged 12, 13, and 14, have been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

Two were held in custody for a bail hearing.

The other was released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 100-9339.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

