The 12 students and one teacher killed in the Columbine High School shooting were remembered in a vigil on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the tragedy.

Friday's gathering was the main public event marking the anniversary, which is more subdued than in previous milestone year.

Tom Mauser, whose son Daniel was killed, told the crowd never to forget the victims of Columbine, including those who were killed, injured or traumatized, and to take some kind of action to reduce gun violence.

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who began campaigning for gun safety after she was nearly killed in a mass shooting, also spoke.