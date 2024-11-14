McDonald’s restaurants across Niagara are teaming up with United Way Niagara for a special Coffee Day.

On Friday November 22nd, 50 cents from every Premium Roast Brewed Coffee and Tea sold will be donated to United Way Niagara.

The funds raised will help provide food, shelter, and vital services to children and families facing challenges in the region.

“We are incredibly grateful for this partnership with McDonald’s and their ongoing dedication to strengthening our community,” said Frances Hallworth, CEO of United Way Niagara. “McDonald's Coffee Day for United Way is a fantastic opportunity for people to enjoy their favourite hot beverage while also making a meaningful impact on the lives of their neighbors. Every cup will make a difference.”

13 locations across the region will be participating.

Here is a list of the McDonald's locations involved:

• Fonthill (Highway 20 East)

• Niagara Falls (Lundy’s Lane, Thorold Stone Road, Oakwood Drive, Oakwood Drive in Walmart and Stanley Ave)

• Niagara-on-the-Lake (Taylor Road, and Niagara Stone Road)

• Port Colborne (Main Street West)

• Ridgeway (Gorham Road)

• Welland (Primeway Drive, Lincoln Street, Niagara Street)