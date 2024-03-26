St. Catharines residents will start seeing new speed limit signs going up.

1300 signs reading “Maximum 40 Area Begins” and “Maximum 40 Area Ends” will be placed near the intersection of every residential street that meets either a collector or arterial road.

Residential streets internal to the designated areas will not receive the signs.

Back in 2022, Council voted to reduce speed limits to 40 km/hr on select residential streets, down from 50 km/hr.

Since, many municipalities have lowered their residential streets’ speed limit, said Brian Applebee, manager of transportation services.

“Forty kilometres per hour is an appropriate speed for these streets,” Applebee said.

“The good news is, in fact, most people are already driving that speed, so the signage is a reinforcement of the appropriate speed for most people, but also serves the important role of notifying motorists what the legal speed limit is on local residential streets within these areas.”

Applebee noted a 40 km/h speed limit on residential streets is in keeping with the principles of Niagara Region’s Vision Zero program.

