A celebration was held in Niagara today marking a $100M facelift to one of the Region's generating stations.



The Ontario government along with Hydro One, announced the completion of refurbishments at the Sir Adam Beck Generating Station No. 2 along the Niagara Parkway in Niagara.



The $135 million infrastructure program will extend its life by another 40 years.



The government says the refurbished transformer station is critical infrastructure, that helps to ensure energy reliability in both New York and Ontario.



The Beck #2 Transmission Station is home to four of the 26 interties Ontario has with neighbouring jurisdictions.



Work began in 2016 and included the replacement of all switchyard equipment, including circuit breakers, high-pressure air system, and disconnect switches.



Earlier this year, the government invested $1 billion to refurbish Sir Adam Beck Generating station in Niagara Falls.



That work is expected to take eight years to complete.



"We face unprecedented energy demand, which is why Ontario must move with speed to generate and store more clean energy for our families and future,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Electrification. “This completed investment by Hydro One is just another part of our plan that will provide thousands of families in the Niagara Region affordable and reliable power for years to come, as we continue to expand and strengthen our grid to attract new economic opportunities and keep rates low for Ontario families and farmers.”

Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator has forecast that electricity demand will increase by 60 per cent by 2050 as a result of new investments, new homes, and electrification.

The refurbished station connects more than 1,500 megawatts (MW) of clean, hydroelectric generation through its 230kV transmission circuits.



"I'm pleased to see Hydro One’s investment in the Niagara Region, which will provide increased transmission capacity to support our growing community and local industry," said Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries. "This upgrade ensures that families and businesses in Niagara have reliable access to clean energy. It’s a vital step in supporting our community’s growth and competitiveness."

"We celebrate the completion of all upgrades at Hydro One’s Beck 2 Transformer Station. The significant investment in Niagara-on-the-Lake’s electricity system will reduce the impacts of power outages in our region and will ensure our residents and businesses can rely on clean, safe electricity. An investment in this infrastructure today will improve reliability and resiliency for years to come." Gary Zalepa, Lord Mayor of Niagara-on-the-Lake