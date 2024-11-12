Ontario is building 139 new Electric Vehicle charging stations in Niagara.



This is part of the government's 63 million dollar Electric Vehicle ChargeON Program Community Sites Stream.



These new stations are said to be built across the Niagara region, including Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Welland, and Beamsville.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says these new stations can mean the difference between a quick stop and a time-consuming detour.

As of October 2024, there were more than 201,000 Electric Vehicles registered in Ontario, including both battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.



"For Electric Vehicle drivers finding a charging station that is close by and available can mean the difference between a quick stop and a time-consuming detour that takes time away from work, school or family," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"I am proud to be delivering 139 new Electric Vehicle charging stations in Niagara to make life easier and more convenient for drivers."



These new chargers, part of the government's $63 million Electric Vehicle ChargeON Program Community Sites Stream, will be located in the following communities:

