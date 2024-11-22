The Ontario government will invest $1.4 million to train more construction workers in Niagara.

The funding will be through the Training Stream of the Skills Development Fund and will train workers in Niagara for in-demand careers in the homebuilding sector.

The program will be administered by the Niagara Home Builders' Association in partnership with Niagara College.

"As Niagara continues to grow, our region requires more skilled workers in the construction and homebuilding sectors," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

The program will focus on framing construction and drywall installation and finishing - at the Welland Campus of Niagara College.

"This program is allowing the Niagara Home Builders' Association and Niagara College to continue to develop and train students with the skills they need in order to be job site ready to work their way into building a stable career, while filling the void of the 100,000 workers our industry needs over the next decade," said Chuck McShane, CEO of the Niagara Home Builders' Association.

"Niagara College is grateful to the province for, once again, investing in training that is helping to address the urgent need for skilled tradespeople," said Fiona Allan, Vice-President, Academic at Niagara College.