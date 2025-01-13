Great news to share following our Great Holiday Food Drive in December.

A record-breaking $1,444,379.52 was raised in food and funds for Feed Niagara food banks.

That is up from last year's total of $1.1M.

All food banks are thanking the community for supporting them through a very difficult holiday season, and say the need continues.

The Great Holiday Food Drive was held on Friday December 13th, marking the 20th year running.

610 CKTB, MOVE 105.7, and 97.7 HTZ FM participate in the one-day broadcast event.

Thank you all