Two teens have been arrested after that shocking smash-and-grab robbery at the Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines.

On the afternoon of Thursday January 16th, five suspects, with hoods pulled over their faces, used sledgehammers to steal jewelry from Griffin Jewellers, near the food court.

Some people tried to stop the robbery by throwing chairs at the suspects, and when they started chasing them, the suspects sprayed something similar to bear spray at the crowd.

The mall was closed for the entire day for the police investigation, and to clear the air.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy from Scarborough and charged him with robbery, disguise with intent, possession of break in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, administer noxious substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with a Youth Sentence Order.

A 17-year-old boy from Springhill, Nova Scotia, has also been arrested and charged with robbery, disguised with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and administer noxious substance.

Police are not able to release their names due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada.

Both teens have attended bail hearings and have been remanded into custody.

Niagara Regional Police Service are thanking the community for their assistance helping to identify and hold these individuals accountable.

Detectives continue to investigate and are attempting to identify and locate the remaining suspects.