Niagara police have made an arrest following a series of overnight vehicle vandalism incidents in Niagara on the Lake.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect.

A 15-year-old boy from St. Catharines has been arrested.

He's facing multiple charges, such as 25 counts of mischief under $5000, and 2 counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.

He's also facing charges for stealing a black Ford F150 pickup truck, and failure to comply with a release order.

The estimated cost of all damages is over $40,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1007581.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.