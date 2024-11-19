Niagara Police were called to a St. Catharines high school today a threat was made on Snapchat.



Officers were contacted by Interpol Washington investigators, who were alerted by the Snapchat app this morning.



Niagara officers arrived at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School on Linwell Road at 10 a.m. today to investigate.



Police say there were able to quickly identify and arrest a student.



Officers say there were no safety concerns and regular school activities were not interrupted.



A 15-year-old girl from St. Catharines was arrested, but released, as police say the threat was an attempt at a joke gone terribly wrong.



The Niagara Regional Police Service is urging youth and the community to understand the serious consequences of making online threats, even when intended as a joke.

