The effort to stop trucks from skipping the Vineland Inspection Station continues.

Niagara Regional Police alongside the OPP and MTO partnering up again for the latest effort.



On Tuesday officers directed over 150 vehicles to the station from area roads.



31 vehicles were given a full inspection with 16 of those being taken off the road for various safety concerns.



One set of licence plates were seized and 37 tickets were issued for things such as failing to conduct daily inspection reports,insecure commercial motor vehicle load, and failing to meet commercial motor vehicle performance standards.



Members of the public wishing to report traffic complaints are encouraged to contact our Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) by telephone at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1025555 or by email at trafficcomplaints@niagarapolice.ca

