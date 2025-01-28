A 16-year-old has died after a crash in Niagara Falls last night.

Police were called shortly after 6:30 last night to the area of Thorold Stone Road and Beechwood Road for a serious collision.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was driving west on Thorold Stone Road when she lost control and entered oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle.

The 16-year-old died at a local hospital a short time later.

The 32-year-old woman driving the other vehicle, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit with the Niagara Regional Police Service have taken carriage of the investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have been in the area with video footage or dash cam footage is encouraged to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009259.