Niagara police have made an arrest following a sexual assault on a transit bus in the region.

On April 17th around 7am, the female victim boarded a public transit bus in Niagara Falls.

While onboard, the victim was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

About 40 minutes later, the victim exited the bus in St. Catharines.

The suspect also exited the bus at that location and fled.

The 16-year-old teen from Niagara Falls was later arrested and has been charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009407.