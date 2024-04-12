Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of those charged between March 25th to April 7th, 2024.
"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Justin BOUCHARD, 36 years, Niagara Falls
Christian I. PETTOROSSI, 19 years, Niagara Falls
James P. M. MASSON, 45 years, Niagara Falls
Adam A. L. RICE, 30 years, St. Catharines
Michael P. LOCOCO, 86 years, Niagara Falls
Liam J. TROYAN, 20 years, St. Catharines
Giancarlo MAGAZZENI, 60 years, Welland
Gary A. MURPHY, 36 years, Welland
Andrew F. GAMBLE, 24 years, Port Colborne
Timothy A. ATHERTON, 58 years, St. Catharines
Robert A. ST. PIERRE, 79 years, Niagara Falls
Yvonne BEVELANDER, 66 years, St. Catharines
Katia GAWRONSKI-CINA, 19 years, Fort Erie
Sandra R. COENS, 52 years, Niagara Falls
Corrie D. D. MCGOLDRICK, 28 years, Welland
Nicholas C. TROUP, 40 years, Niagara Falls
Brandon T. SINCLAIR, 24 years, Georges River