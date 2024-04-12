Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of those charged between March 25th to April 7th, 2024.

"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."



The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Justin BOUCHARD, 36 years, Niagara Falls

Christian I. PETTOROSSI, 19 years, Niagara Falls



James P. M. MASSON, 45 years, Niagara Falls



Adam A. L. RICE, 30 years, St. Catharines



Michael P. LOCOCO, 86 years, Niagara Falls



Liam J. TROYAN, 20 years, St. Catharines



Giancarlo MAGAZZENI, 60 years, Welland



Gary A. MURPHY, 36 years, Welland



Andrew F. GAMBLE, 24 years, Port Colborne



Timothy A. ATHERTON, 58 years, St. Catharines



Robert A. ST. PIERRE, 79 years, Niagara Falls



Yvonne BEVELANDER, 66 years, St. Catharines



Katia GAWRONSKI-CINA, 19 years, Fort Erie



Sandra R. COENS, 52 years, Niagara Falls



Corrie D. D. MCGOLDRICK, 28 years, Welland



Nicholas C. TROUP, 40 years, Niagara Falls



Brandon T. SINCLAIR, 24 years, Georges River

