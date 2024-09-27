Niagara Police are looking for three men after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men who broke into her St. Catharines home.



Police say it happened September 15th, 2024, after a home was broken into, in the area of Welland Avenue and Lake Street.

According to police, the men gang sexually assaulted an adult woman inside the house in a targeted attack.

Police say the men then stole multiple items from the woman’s home.



She sustained non-life-threatening, physical injuries.



Earlier today, officers executed search warrants at homes in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.



A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with Break and Enter, Commit Gang Sexual Assault, Break and Enter - Commit Sexual Assault with a Firearm, Break and Enter - Commit Sexual Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Break and Enter - Commit Mischief under $5000, Break and Enter - Commit Theft under $5000, Gang Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault with a Firearm, Sexual Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Mischief under $5000, Theft under $5000, Use Firearm During the Commission of an Offence, and Distribute Intimate Image without Consent.

The suspect cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada.

Niagara Police are looking for three male suspects including a 17-year-old, 24-year-old Kieren Ennis of Atwood North Perth and 19-year-old Larry L. Smith of St. Catharines.

Click here to see Smith's picture.

Detectives are asking for witnesses to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 10029535.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.



If you, or someone you know, has been sexually assaulted and need help, The Niagara Sexual Assault Centre runs a 24 HOUR CRISIS LINE AT 905-682-4584.