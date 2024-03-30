Niagara police are investigating a stabbing in Welland.

Friday afternoon around 12:30pm, police were called out to the area of Gatfield Avenue and Macinnis Street in Welland on reports of a stabbing.

A young male had been stabbed in the chest by another underage male.

He was transported to an out of region hospital with serious injuries. He remains in stable condition.

A 17 year old male suspect is wanted for aggravated assaulted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009700.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.