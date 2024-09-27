A man was stabbed during a fight in Port Colborne.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the area of Borden Avenue and Elm Street around 9:30 p.m. last night.



Officers say there was a fight that escalated resulting in one man being stabbed.



The 56-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



18-year-old Jack Bunston from Port Colborne has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009395.

