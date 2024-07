This morning around 2:50 a.m., OPP were called to the scene of a collision between a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian on the QEW Toronto bound at Ontario Street.

The highway was closed for about 7 hours while the OPP, along with the Highway Safety Division and Niagara officers, investigated.

As a result of the investigation, police report that an 18-year-old from Lincoln was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed for approximately 7 hours, but has since been re-opened.