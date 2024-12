Some major upgrades are planned along the Welland Canal.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation announcing $180-million in upgrades to critical infrastructure.

They say the plans include maintaining and upgrading locks and bridges.

A release says the upgrades will ensure strong supply chain lines and reliable transportation of goods.

The planned work is expected to wrap up by March of 2027.

Officials also announcing that the Seaway will close for the winter on January 10th.