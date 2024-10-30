A 19-year-old has been charged after a stabbing in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say it happened just after midnight yesterday (Oct. 29) in the area of Gale Crescent and Frank Street.

They say the victim was acting as a sex-trade worker and had a brief interaction with the suspect before it became violent.

She was stabbed and taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect drove away in a 2012 Ford Fiesta.

Police later arrested 19-year-old Braxton Edward Winnick at a home in the area of Canterbury Drive and Exeter Drive in St. Catharines.

He has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault and Sexual Assault with a Weapon.

Officers say the suspect and victim did not know each other prior to the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009407.