Police are looking for 19-year-old Dunnville woman after an assault in Welland involving pepper spray.



Niagara Police were called last Thursday morning to the area of Wellington Street and Memorial Park Drive.



Investigation revealed there was a disturbance in the area, and a teen girl discharged pepper spray at the crowd.



Four teen boys suffered minor injuries.



19-year-old Destynie Tempeny of Dunnville is wanted for four counts of assault with a weapon.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext.

