A 19 year old is facing charges after hitting a cop car.

Niagara Regional Police say the incident happened Friday night at 7 p.m.



Officers were on patrol in the area of Lakeshore Road and Bessey Road in Wainfleet.



That is when they spotted a vehicle driving erratically.



The vehicle drove through a stop sign, narrowly stuck the cruiser and then collided with the guard rail.



19 year old Zachery Seebach from Port Colborne is facing charges including Impaired operation, Impaired operation exceed blood alcohol concentration, Dangerous operation, Disobey stop sign, Fail to have insurance card, and Novice driver - B.A.C above zero.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1022200.

