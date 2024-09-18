A 19 year old Welland woman has been charged with second degree murder.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Broadway and Pietz Avenue around 10:30 yesterday morning.



When they arrived a man was found with life threatening injuries.



He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



19 year old Sommer Etherden from Welland has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.



Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety and that residents in the area can can expect an ongoing police presence as detectives continue to investigate.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009417 with any relevant information.

