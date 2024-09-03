The federal government is investing in 10 tourism projects in Niagara.



Politicians gathered at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum today to announce over $1.3 million in funding, including funding four projects that support Indigenous tourism.



The Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum will receive $100,000, the Foster Festival will get $40,000, Heartland Forest will receive $100,000, and the Niagara Parks Foundation will get $100,000 for a new outdoor artificial ice skating loop in Niagara Falls.



St. Catharines will receive $30,000 for a plan with the Town of Lincoln’s newly created Destination Marketing Organization, while the Landscape of Nations 360 will get $180,000.



“The Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum is an iconic destination that captures the essence and history of our region. With investments like those made today, communities across Niagara are positioned to strengthen our region’s attractions, exposing all of what Niagara has to offer to the over 14 million visitors who come to our world-class destination annually.” Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

“The Niagara Region is one of the most iconic tourism regions in Canada, drawing visitors from around the world. Today’s announced investments into our parks, arts sector, Indigenous culture, and more will have a lasting impact on the businesses and organizations that enrich our local community as a top destination.”Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines