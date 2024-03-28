Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the 8 recent residential break and enters in Lincoln and Grimsby.

On March 27th, 30-year-old Robert Hannah, and 33-year-old Patricia Davies of Hamilton were both arrested by Hamilton Police for unrelated matters.

As a result of further investigation, they were soon connected to the recent break and enters.

They've both been arrested and charged with 6 counts of break and enter, and 3 counts of unauthorized use of credit card.

They're both being held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1029383.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.