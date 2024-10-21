Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man and a woman, accused of being behind a robbery at a Niagara Falls collectible store.



It was back in November of last year, $20,000 worth of sports memorabilia was stolen from Icon Autographs on Dorchester Road.



Police say they uncovered the stolen items after a firearms investigation led them to arrest two suspects, and search a Niagara Falls home and hotel room.



A loaded .38 Special revolver was found on the male suspect, and once officers searched the two locations police say $11,000 in drugs were found.



Detectives also seized 10 high end bicycles, and a large quantity of cigarettes -- all suspected to be stolen property.



38-year-old Alan Richard Christensen and 35-year-old Tanya Jacqueline Gilchrist, both of Niagara Falls are each facing a number of charges.



A bail hearing was held on Friday, and both were remanded into custody.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1002200.

