Niagara Police say they have located the driver of a motorcycle, who has been wanted since a stunt last month.



Police reported on the evening of Sunday April 7th, 2024, a motorcycle was seen driving dangerously, even trying to encourage officers to chase him by doing 'wheelies' in Fort Erie.



Police did not chase the motorcycle for safety reasons, and released an image of the suspect on his bike.



Officers say charges, including stunt driving, have now been laid against a 20-year-old Fort Erie man.



The now black and grey Yamaha R6 has been seized and impounded. At the time of the incident the bike was red and white.



The suspect’s drivers licence has been suspended for 30 days, and the motorcycle has been impounded for 14 days.

