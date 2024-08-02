A 20-year-old St. Catharines man is facing charges after allegedly driving a jet ski close to a number of swimmers at Sunset Beach.



Police were called out to the popular beach on Friday, July 26th, to reports of people on jet skis driving in the swimming area.



The Niagara Regional Police's Marine Unit arrived, and witnessed one man riding in the swimming area in between people in the water.



Police charged the 20-year-old St. Catharines man with operating a vessel in a careless manner, operating a powered pleasure craft without prescribed firefighting equipment on board, and operating a pleasure craft without transferring licence - new owner.



Police are reminding the public that operating a vessel in a designated swimming area is prohibited and an offence.



"This regulation is in place to ensure the safety of swimmers and to prevent accidents. It's important to be aware of and follow local rules and regulations when operating any kind of watercraft."

Anyone who observes anyone operating a vessel in a careless manner is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1024499.