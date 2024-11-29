Yet another joke made on Snapchat, about a school in Niagara, has sparked an investigation by Niagara Regional Police.

This time Interpol contacted Niagara Police about a threat made on the app about Brock University.

Police arrived on the campus yesterday afternoon, just before 2 o'clock, to investigate the a threatening post towards Brock.

Officers were able to quickly identify a 20-year-old woman, who was arrested for uttering threats.

Police say the threat was reportedly intended as a joke but took a severely criminal turn.

The 20-year-old student was extremely remorseful and apologetic, and was released from police custody without being charged.

It was just 10 days ago, Niagara officers were also contact by Interpol about a threat made against Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School on Linwell Road in St. Catharines.

A 15-year-old girl was also arrested, but then released after police found she was trying to make a joke.