Communities across the country are hosting hockey and skating events tomorrow, on the sixth annual Green Shirt Day to support organ donation.

They're also honouring the 16 people who were killed in rural Saskatchewan in 2018 when a truck crashed into a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Defenceman Logan Boulet had registered as an organ donor on his 21st birthday, just five weeks before his death on April 7th that year.

His parents, Toby and Bernadine Boulet, joined the Canadian Transplant Association the following year to champion organ donation and urge people to register online with their local transplant association if they want to be organ donors.

Bernadine Boulet, a Grade 2 teacher in Lethbridge, Alberta, has been leading the effort to educate students about organ donation at her school, where students will present a play next week about a boy who needs a heart transplant.

Similar efforts have been underway in British Columbia and elsewhere to normalize the conversation about how organ donation can save lives.