The 2024 World Rowing Championships officially kicked off last night with an opening ceremony held at Brock University.

8 days of competition bring together 1,100 athletes from over 60 countries to compete at the Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course in Port Dalhousie.

While the Senior, Under 23, and Under 19 championships are usually held as separate events, they're combined into one known as the Mega Worlds.

The Mega Worlds feature 46 events starting today, running until August 25th.

Fans can watch races live on worldrowing.com , and on World Rowing's YouTube channel.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit https://stcrowing2024.com/en/