The City of St. Catharines and the Friends of Malcolmson Eco-Park are planning to hold their semi-annual controlled burn sometime between March 3rd and May 4th.

St. Catharines Fire Services has given the green light for the four to six-hour burn to take place during that timeframe.

Notices will be delivered to neighbours and nearby schools to inform them about the specific date.

Residents should plan for the park to be closed for approximately six hours on the day of the burn.

Anyone with property surrounding the park, including schools, should keep windows, doors and chimney flues closed as a precaution.

Individuals with a sensitivity to smoke should plan to stay indoors.

The exact date of the controlled burn will be posted on the City’s social media and website once it is determined.