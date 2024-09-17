The first all-Canadian electric vehicle is coming to Niagara.



Niagara Economic Development and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association are hosting an event on October 1st, showcasing the electric vehicle prototype, which is currently on a two-year global tour.



It's called 'Project Arrow' and it is the first all-Canadian, zero-emission vehicle that has been designed, engineered, and built through the joint efforts of Canada’s world-class automotive supply sector and post-secondary institutions.



Launched in 2023, the objective of Project Arrow is to accelerate the development of nextgeneration electric, connected, and autonomous vehicle and mobility technologies.



It also aims to encourage collaboration and increasing academic institution-led research and development.



This prototype initiative, valued at $20 million, secured $8.2 million in funding from federal and provincial partners in Canada, Ontario and Quebec.



A free Public Showcase will be held for local residents on Tuesday, Oct. 1st, from 10:30 to 12:30 at the Canada Games Park in Thorold.



In 2022, Niagara Economic Development identified the electronic vehicle industry as an emerging sector in its 10-year economic development strategy.

