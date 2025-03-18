A gun and drugs were discovered after a car crashed and flipped in Fort Erie.

Police were called Monday morning at 4:45 to the area of Garrison Road and Helena Street after a grey Buick hit a street post and flipped over.

Police say a Glock firearm, 27 grams of suspected fentanyl, 111 grams of suspected cocaine, 14 tablets of suspected oxycodone, 234 grams of suspected cannabis and $100 in Canadian Currency were discovered in the vehicle.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized was approximately $18,000.

21-year-old Ardon Chamberlain is facing a number of charges including Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm,

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000.

He was remanded into custody after a bail hearing yesterday.

The investigation has been assigned to the 5 District Criminal Investigation Branch. Detectives are appealing to members of the community with any information to contact them at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext 1009554.