21-year-old man has been arrested after reports of a man with a gun in Welland.

Police were called yesterday at noon to an apartment on Ontario Road between Southworth Road and Wright Street.

The initial investigation determined that the suspect had been involved in a verbal argument that escalated, at which point he armed himself with a weapon.

The suspect was contained within the apartment by uniformed officers.

The NRPS Emergency Task Unit (ETU) and crisis negotiators were called in to take carriage of the scene.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the suspect surrendered and was arrested.

Police say the firearm involved was a replica.

21-year-old Alexander Lampman is charged with Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Uttering threats, and Assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident (25-52263) is encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service 3 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-688-4111, ext. 1023300.