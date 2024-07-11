Niagara Police have made an arrest after a robbery and attempted kidnapping in Niagara Falls.



It happened in the early morning hours of June 27th, when a man was approached by two suspects outside a bar on Main Street.



Police say one suspect pulled out a black pistol and demanded that he get inside a vehicle.



The victim refused, and was assaulted and robbed of his jewellery.



He suffered minor injuries.



Yesterday, officers searched a home in the area of Culp Street and Drummond Road finding 95 grams of cocaine, and cash.



22-year-old Jared Patcheson has been arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm, kidnapping, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of cocaine for trafficking.



Detectives are still trying to fire the second man involved in the robbery.



Anyone with information or anyone who may have been in the area is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009346.

