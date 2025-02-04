Disturbing and heartbreaking details were revealed about a Welland man's last few days alive while in custody at the Niagara Detention Centre.

The two-week inquest into the death of 22-year-old Jordan Case has wrapped up, after he died six years ago on the floor of a jail cell.

Case, along with five other men, died at the Thorold jail between 2018 and 2022 from drug overdoses while in custody.

Angela Case, Jordan's mother, attended the entire inquest and says new, disturbing details were revealed from the night before Jordan's death.

Case says she discovered Jordan pulled the fire alarm in an attempt to speak to a Staff Sergeant, and asked to be put on a suicide watch.

Case says he was not only disregarded, but had his mattress and pillow taken away.

Jordan was found dead the next morning, at 9:02 a.m., on the jail cell floor, in a state of rigor mortis, when guards came to transfer him.

No one checked on Jordan during the 12-hour period, except for quick glances inside the cell.

The inquest also heard from a fellow prisoner that Jordan's cellmate confessed to giving him a lethal dose of fentanyl, because he believed Jordan was stealing from his stash.

"We were always under the impression that this was an accidental overdose. We can't figure out if this was a homicide or suicide. Jordan reached out for help because he knew something was going to happen. They 100% failed at their job in my opinion."

17 recommendations have been made to prevent similar deaths, and the jury listed Jordan's cause of death as 'undetermined'.

Case, says she's trying to process the new information revealed at the inquest.

"It was a huge roller coaster ride. We didn't know what happened. It took six years to know. Witnesses couldn't remember exactly everything. I didn't realize he was suffering so much. I feel for any family who has to go through this."

She waited 2.5 years to receive her son's autopsy report which stated he died of a Fentanyl overdose, and he was also suffering from pneumonia at the time.

Case points out that her son was waiting for a bail hearing and had not been convicted of any crime.

"These guys were in a detention centre, they weren't in there for hardcore things. They weren't even convicted. We don't have the death sentence here."

When Jordan died, he was on the wait list for the Niagara detox centre, but no beds for men were available.

Case says the new details are hard to process.

"I have not found peace."