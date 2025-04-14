A recent Niagara College graduate has been missing for two months while on a ski trip with friends.

22-year-old Liam Toman disappeared in Mont-Tremblant, on February 2nd after leaving a bar in the ski village north of Montreal.

Toman graduated from Niagara College last spring with an electronics technician diploma.

His family says he was last seen on camera walking back toward his hotel, but there is no evidence he entered the building.

A last call and text were sent from his phone at around 3:15 a.m., and he has not used his bank account, social media or phone since then.

Quebec provincial police have carried out searches by land, helicopter, and in nearby bodies of water.

On March 22nd, his parents say his wallet was found outside Mont-Tremblant, not far from where he was last spotted.

A second police search was then conducted in the area.

Anyone who was in the Tremblant area around the time of the disappearance (Feb 2, 2025) to check any camera footage, including doorbell or dash cameras, or to call provincial police or Crime Stoppers if they remember seeing or hearing anything.

A website has been launched detailing Toman's last few known locations. You can see it by clicking here.