A 22-year-old St. Catharines man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation.



Niagara Regional Police's 'Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit' started the investigation this month into the alleged sexual exploitation of children.



Earlier today, officers executed a search warrant at a home in St. Catharines and seized numerous devices capable of storing electronic data.



22-year-old Harry Michael Ward is charged with 2 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography, 2 Counts of Accessing Child Pornography, and 2 Counts of Distributing Child Pornography.



A bail hearing will be held later today.



"Online platforms that allow like-minded users to engage with minors, create, share, and store Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) are prevalent on the Internet. Offenders who attempt to lure children behind an anonymous accounts on different platforms can be identified and will be held accountable for their actions." Niagara Regional Police