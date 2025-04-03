A 23-year-old man is in custody following a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

On March 27th around 9pm, a 66-year-old man, who was sitting on a bench, was stabbed several times in the area of Queen Street near Erie Avenue.

During the initial investigation, officers arrested Luizao Miguel Castro based on evidence at the scene and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated matter.

However, as the investigation progressed, police found he was not responsible for the stabbing.

On Wednesday April 2nd, police arrested 23-year-old Mackenzie Duncan of Toronto.

He's being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

The victim has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.