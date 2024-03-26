Niagara police are still investigating a crash that sent a woman to hospital with series injuries.

It happened Monday at 1:15 p.m. in the area of Beechwood Road and Thorold Stone Road in Niagara Falls.



Police say a 23 year old woman was driving northbound on Beechwood Road when her black Hyundai collided with a Jeep Wrangler being driven by a 53 year old man heading east on Thorold Stone Road.



The woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.



The man suffered only minor injuries.



The road was closed for a number of hours and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service, at 905-688-4111, ext. 1029709.

