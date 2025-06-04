237 cats and dogs in Niagara have been vaccinated against rabies.

Niagara pet owners gathered at Market Square in St. Catharines with their cats and dogs for a free rabies vaccination clinic hosted by Niagara Region Public Health and VCA anada Animal Hospitals.

The event aimed to make essential rabies vaccinations for pets more accessible to residents, particularly those who may face challenges accessing routine veterinary care.

Now in its second year, the clinic saw an even higher turnout than in 2024.

Pet owners began lining up as early as 9 a.m., well before the clinic’s 11:30 a.m. start. By noon, the clinic had reached full capacity, and by the day’s end, 237 cats and dogs were vaccinated.

“Rabies is fatal, but it is preventable. Making vaccinations easy and accessible for pet owners is one way that we can reduce risk to the entire community,” said Dr. Azim Kasmani, Niagara Region Medical Officer of Health. “When we reduce the barriers that make it harder for some pet owners to access care, whether those are financial, location, or otherwise, we help protect not just individual families, but the broader community as well.”