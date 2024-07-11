A major funding announcement for the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre.



The federal and provincial governments are investing up to $23.55 million through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership to benefit Ontario farmers and consumers.



St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle was on hand to make the announcement.



This multi-year investment will support the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre in research activities to increase the competitiveness and profitability of horticulture in Ontario and Canada.



It will also support the Centre’s work with Agricultural Research and Innovation Ontario in ensuring there is up-to-date equipment and infrastructure in place to conduct industry focused research and innovation activities.



The Vineland Research and Innovation Centre was created in 2007 and is home to 90 hectares orchards, vineyards, and greenhouses.

